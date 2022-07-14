Elisabeth Moss Has Blood on Her Hands in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Teaser (Video)

Click here to read the full article. Sony will be releasing the Gene Stupnitsky R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence on June 16, 2023. Deadline first told you about the project which Sony won for a sizeable sum. Sony bills the project as a ‘R-rated comedy with a heart’. Lawrence is also producing. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hard ‘R’ rated comedy on movie screens. Paramount had the PG-13 Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure romantic comedy The Lost City which grossed over $105M domestic, and close to $191M WW. Stupnitsky directed and co-wrote with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi produce. John Phillips serves as EP. No Hard Feelings will hit theaters the same weekend as the original Disney Pixar Animation movie Elemental. More from DeadlineComposer Mychael Danna Channels Sounds Of The North Carolina Marsh With Score To 'Where The Crawdads Sing' - Hear An Exclusive TrackSony's 'Madame Web' Adds Mike Epps'Devotion': Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell Korean War Movie To Go Wide During ThanksgivingBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More

