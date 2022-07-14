ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elisabeth Moss Has Blood on Her Hands in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Teaser (Video)

By Katie Campione
 4 days ago
Elisabeth Moss has blood on her hands in the latest teaser for “Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. In the short trailer, which you can watch above, the entirety of Gilead is after June, who is now safely in Canada, after she led a legion of Handmaid refugees to kill Commander Waterford (Joseph...

Related
TheWrap

11 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week, From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘She Said’ (Video)

It’s time for your weekly roundup of new trailers released this week, and there’s no lack of previews for upcoming films and shows to dig through. “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 dropped its first trailer ahead of the the Hulu drama’s Sept. 14 premiere, while star-studded casts have audiences looking forward to the remaining summer movies heading our way, including Molly Shannon, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Fred Armisen in the indie “Spin Me Round.”
MOVIES
E! News

Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Being Called "S--t" and "Homewrecker" in New Song

Watch: Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Being Called "Homewrecker" in New Song. Sabrina Carpenter is wearing her heart on her sleeve. The singer released her new album Emails I Can't Send on July 15, and one song in particular has fans talking. On the track "Because I Liked a Boy," Carpenter sings about the judgement she faced over a relationship.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

A photo of Florence Pugh in Dune 2 has leaked

A photo of Florence Pugh on set in Budapest for Dune 2 has leaked. It’s been previously confirmed that Pugh will star in the Dune sequel, and the leaked image is the first sighting of her on set. Pugh is pictured on set wearing a white gown with a matching headdress. The 26-year-old is cast to play Princess Irulan in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
TheWrap

7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
MOVIES
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Elevates Blue Jeans with Double-Breasted Blazer for ‘Bullet Train’ in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Aaron Taylor-Johnson made a casual-formal statement on the press tour for “Bullet Train” in Paris. The action film stars Brad Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and Bad Bunny — premieres on August 5. The Golden Globe-winning actor posed with Pitt, King and Tyree Henry, as well as director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday. For the occasion, he wore a navy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sony Dates Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ For Next Summer

Click here to read the full article. Sony will be releasing the Gene Stupnitsky R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence on June 16, 2023.  Deadline first told you about the project which Sony won for a sizeable sum. Sony bills the project as a ‘R-rated comedy with a heart’. Lawrence is also producing. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hard ‘R’ rated comedy on movie screens. Paramount had the PG-13 Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure romantic comedy The Lost City which grossed over $105M domestic, and close to $191M WW. Stupnitsky directed and co-wrote with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi produce. John Phillips serves as EP. No Hard Feelings will hit theaters the same weekend as the original Disney Pixar Animation movie Elemental.      More from DeadlineComposer Mychael Danna Channels Sounds Of The North Carolina Marsh With Score To 'Where The Crawdads Sing' - Hear An Exclusive TrackSony's 'Madame Web' Adds Mike Epps'Devotion': Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell Korean War Movie To Go Wide During ThanksgivingBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Trailer Released

AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
papermag.com

Break the Internet: Amanda, Please

"Can you put Post Malone back on?" Amanda Bynes asks in a way that's both confidently decisive and exceedingly polite. She's modeling a pretty beaded and crystal-studded silver top that she designed herself, her long honey blonde hair parted to the side like a '90s cover girl, while posing serenely as the photographer snaps her picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Prey for the Devil trailer teases an exorcism from hell

In the opening line for the Prey for the Devil trailer, Father Quinn tells his students, “Let’s descend into the mouth of hell, shall we?” For most people, the answer to that question is a hard pass. For Sister Ann and the priests at St. Michael the Archangel School of Exorcism, they have no choice but to take on the devil.
RELIGION
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
