Johnson City, NY

Johnson City Woman Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Hurt

By Bob Joseph
 4 days ago
A 19-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Johnson City. The incident happened in the area of 226 Baldwin Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said the woman who was hurt entered the roadway from in front of a parked...

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

