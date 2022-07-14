The 12 Best Summer-Themed Episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ (Photos)

Jane Austen is given a modern media twist in the Netflix film “Persuasion,” from first-time feature film director Carrie Cracknell. Starring Dakota Johnson as Austen heroine Anne Elliott and Cosmo Jarvis as the love of her youth, Frederick Wentworth, the movie stays fairly true to the basic plot of Austen’s beloved final novel, but updates it by having protagonist Anne speak directly to camera. As Anne learns the man whose heart she broke is returning, now a much more socially suitable war-celebrated ship captain, the audience becomes who she turns to as she expresses her internal monologue of feelings, or even for sassy observations about her overly-dramatic younger sister.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO