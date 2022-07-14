ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The 12 Best Summer-Themed Episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ (Photos)

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lisa becomes popular thanks to her new...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Billy Eichner’s Rom-Com ‘Bros’ Lands World Premiere at TIFF

Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy “Bros” featuring a fully LGBTQ+ cast and directed by Nicholas Stoller will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nicholas Stoller’s film joins a lineup that so far includes the “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion” from Rian Johnson and Sanaa...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in July

HBO Max released a slate of classics this month, making July the perfect month to rewatch a favorite or binge something out of your comfort zone. Ranging from feminist thriller “Last Night in Soho” to rom-com “Sleepless in Seattle,” here are our recommendations for this month.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Episodes#Theme Park#Disaster#Cruise
TheWrap

Bruce Willis Returns to Nakatomi Plaza 34 Years After Filming ‘Die Hard’

Bruce Willis made a return to the famed “Nakatomi Plaza” as seen in his classic action film “Die Hard,” 34 years after its release. Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis posted a brief video to her Instagram Friday that showed the “Die Hard” star standing on top of the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper – which is actually the Fox Plaza building in Century City, Los Angeles – and looking out on the city skyline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheWrap

How ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Landed an Original Taylor Swift Song

“Where the Crawdads Sing” leveled up from its already high standing in the world of pop culture when singer/songwriter Taylor Swift announced that she had written a song that would be featured in the film adaptation. But what fans didn’t know was Swift wrote the song before production on the film had even begun.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Woody Harrelson in Talks to Star in Musical Comedy ‘Sailing’ for Chris D’Arienzo and Lionsgate

Woody Harrelson is in negotiations to lead the ensemble of “Sailing,” a new comedy musical by “Rock of Ages” creator Chris D’Arienzo, for Lionsgate. Taking place in the late ’70s, the film will chronicle the adventures of a group of musicians as they make their way into the sounds and lifestyle of “yacht rock,” a variation of soft rock that came to prominence on FM radio during that era.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Beyoncé Finally Posts to TikTok, Makes Entire Catalog Available to TikTokers (Video)

Beyoncé posted to TikTok for the first time Thursday and thanked fans for supporting her new single “Break My Soul” off her upcoming album “Renaissance.”. The multiple Grammy winner shared a compilation video of fans dancing to the song in their own TIkToks, with a clip from one of Cardi B’s Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics, “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Jamie Campbell Bower Reacts to ‘Stranger Things’ Memes: ‘What Is a Vecnussy?’

Jamie Campbell Bower is getting a crash course on internet slang thanks to “Stranger Things” fans. In a video shared to Netflix’s social media accounts on Monday, the actor reacted to fan videos and memes about his Season 4 character, Vecna, also known as Henry, also known as 001. The clips included fans’ Vecna-inspired makeup, as well as hilarious commentary about the character.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Persuasion’ Director Carrie Cracknell on Breaking the Fourth Wall and Finding the Anne-Wentworth Chemistry Through Zoom

Jane Austen is given a modern media twist in the Netflix film “Persuasion,” from first-time feature film director Carrie Cracknell. Starring Dakota Johnson as Austen heroine Anne Elliott and Cosmo Jarvis as the love of her youth, Frederick Wentworth, the movie stays fairly true to the basic plot of Austen’s beloved final novel, but updates it by having protagonist Anne speak directly to camera. As Anne learns the man whose heart she broke is returning, now a much more socially suitable war-celebrated ship captain, the audience becomes who she turns to as she expresses her internal monologue of feelings, or even for sassy observations about her overly-dramatic younger sister.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Disney+ Movie ‘Out of My Mind’ Adds Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby and More

Disney+ announced Monday that Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Judith Light (“American Crime Story”) have been added to the cast of “Out of My Mind,” a Disney+ original movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel of the same name. Also joining the ensemble cast, from director Amber Sealey,” are Michael Chernus (“Severance”) and Courtney Taylor “Insecure.” Production on the streaming exclusive film is underway in Toronto.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Mattel and Netflix’s ‘Deepa & Anoop’ Final Trailer Shows Little Girl and Her Elephant Bestie Celebrating Creativity (Exclusive Video)

“Deepa & Anoop” — a new colorful, animated preschool series from Mattel, Inc. — will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 16, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The show’s accompanying trailer, which TheWrap has the first look at, depicts the adorable adventures of 7-year-old Deepa and her best friend Anoop, a color-changing baby elephant.
PETS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy