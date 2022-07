BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering guests a chance to save $7 for a limited-time on one-day admission. The SAVE7 offer is available until August 1, 2022, allowing guests to stand in the wonder of The Rocket Garden and bask in the glory of Space Shuttle Atlantis®. And now, in the new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, guests can see the visionary designs paving the way for human deep space travel while discovering the cutting-edge space exploration innovations inside the newest attraction.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO