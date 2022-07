The tension between Jing and the city of Aspen eased this week after the city reached out to the restaurant to apologize for an error that could have resulted in legal action. After Jing threatened litigation just over a week ago if the city did not allow the restaurant to rebuild its COVID-era outdoor installation, the city notified the owners earlier this week that their land-use application to expand their dining room and replace their front-facing windows — which the restaurant submitted on April 19 — was lost in the shuffle and city officials did not see it.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO