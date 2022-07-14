ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Devastating flash flooding in Buchanan County

heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH NOW: Why flash flooding is common in Southwest Virginia....

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

VDEM begins assessing Buchanan flood damage

A partial assessment reveals more than 100 Buchanan County homes and businesses were damaged by flooding with more reviews to follow, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Teams from the department visited areas impacted by flash flooding Tuesday and Wednesday and reported 25 structures – including 22 homes...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
Buchanan County, VA
Buchanan County, VA
heraldcourier.com

More homes coming to Bristol as market remains hot

Rick Chantry, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), has been in real estate for more than 30 years, but he has never seen a market like this one. “Everything is selling,” Chantry said. “We’ve had so many cash buyers coming in from other states and other areas.”...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Mel Leaman Free Clinic

BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Mabe provides relief as Pulaski tops State Liners

A pitcher from Southwest Virginia shut down the struggling State Liners on Friday night. George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe struck out seven over six dominant innings of relief in powering the Pulaski River Turtles to a 6-1 Appalachian League win over the Bristol State Liners at historic Calfee Park.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

First of a series of Curt's Ace Hardware stores to open Wednesday in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – Shelves are stocked, a staff is hired and trained and doors are set to open on the first Curt’s Ace Hardware store. Located in the Euclid Avenue shopping center, the new store is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The new effort is owned and being operated by Food City, President and CEO Steve Smith.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

State Liners down River Turtles, 9-6

Brandon Nigh and Ryan Taylor came through with some timely hits on Sunday night for the Bristol State Liners as they snapped a five-game losing skid with a 9-6 Appalachian League victory over the Pulaski River Turtles. Nigh, from Oakland University in Michigan, hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Watch Now - Local teacher makes a unique career change

ABINGDON, Va. --- An Abingdon teacher has traded a busy classroom for an opportunity to comfort those in need. Josh Sheets is on his way to becoming one of the town’s next funeral directors and embalmers only two years after leaving the classroom as a high school English teacher.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Hero dog reunited with owner after being swept away in floodwaters

Patty Mullins' prayers were answered. Mullins, 67, survived last week’s Buchanan County flash flood by clinging to branches of a tree in her backyard. The same raging floodwaters that brought her to that tree also carried away Vayda, her 2-year old black Labrador, after Vayda awakened Mullins from slumber and alerted her to the imminent danger.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

BIRCHFIELD | By their fruits

“No good tree bears bad fruit, nor does a bad tree bear good fruit.” — Luke 6:43. Many years ago when I was the pastor of a former congregation, my family and I lived in a church-owned parsonage. We lived there for eighteen years until we bought our own home in the community. We have countless fond memories of living in the parsonage where we raised our three sons.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
heraldcourier.com

Aaron Williams resigns as Abingdon boys basketball coach

Aaron Williams has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School, principal B.J. Lasley confirmed on Sunday night. Williams went 45-24 in his three seasons leading the Falcons, including a VHSL Class 3 state runner-up finish to Hopewell in 2021. He had previously had stints as the...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Drag racing is a family affair for Blountville teenager Brown

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Blountville teen Tucker Brown was nervous when he rolled up to the starting line at Bristol Dragway Monday night. “I wanted to stay calm, but my adrenalin was pumping hard and my hands were shaking,” Brown said. Brown, 17, had a good reason to feel...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

