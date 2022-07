The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s 36-member inaugural class will be inducted during a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Oct. 22. Of the 36 players selected, six are from DeKalb – giving DeKalb more selection than Fulton and Gwinnett counties, which have the second most selections in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

