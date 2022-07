Lexington, Ky. – The Western Carolina volleyball team received the USMC/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2021-22 Team Academic Award, the organization announced on Monday afternoon. Additionally, Western Carolina was one of only two Southern Conference members to be named to the Team Academic Honor Roll, which is comprised of the Top 20 percent of team GPA's for each division. This marks the eighth consecutive season and the 12th time overall that the Catamounts have been honored, joining over 1,200 schools to receive the award this year.

