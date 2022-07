STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Sturgis Kentucky Police vehicles have been involved in an apparent crash with each other resulting in one hitting the Family Dollar store. Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers said no one was injured and the officers involved were sent for the required drug screens. The Family Dollar had enough damage forcing it to be closed on July 15.

STURGIS, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO