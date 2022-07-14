You can still shop some of the best Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

still save big in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 has ended, but many amazing deals are still available! If you are ready to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion and luggage deals, we found tons of post Amazon Prime Day clothing, pajamas, athleisure, shoe, accessory, shapewear and luggage deals from fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Crocs, Samsonite, Levi's and more.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or finally snag that designer brand for less, we’ve rounded up tons of Amazon Prime Day fashion deals that are still available today. Here’s everything you need to know about the best clothing and luggage sales happening after Prime Day 2022 has officially ended.

The top 10 Prime Day fashion deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day deals you can still shop right now, including colorful Crocs, a classic pair of Ray-Bans and one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested. Plus, score major savings on the viral "Amazon coat" from Orolay, which our tester—and Oprah—loves.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $149.49 (Save $10 with on-page coupon) Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings for $56.42 (Save $25.38) Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Jacket from $39.99 (Save up to $20.01) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $499.99 (Save $280.97) Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $25.55 (Save up to $14.45) Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $148.72 (Save $29.58) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for $53 (Save $112) Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch for $15.93 (Save up to $26.01) Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $112.49 (Save $7.51) Calvin Klein Women’s Pleated One Piece Swimsuit for $79.98 (Save $28.02)

Women's clothing and athleisure Amazon Prime Day deals

From discounted denim to luxe loungewear sets and athleisure must-haves, find your new go-to styles among the best women's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Women’s Running Shorts for $56 (Save $24)

Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Airbrush Leggings for $56.42 (Save $25.38)

BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts for $18 (Save $8)

BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt for $26.99 (Save $3)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for $53 (Save $111)

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Women's Running Shorts for $24.99 (Save $5)

Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings for $22.16 (Save $12.84)

Columbia Women's Switchback Iii Jacket from $39.99 (Save up to $20.01)

Elton John Bennie & The Jets Tie Dye T-Shirt for $28 (Save $7)

Ewedoos Women's Tennis Dress for $36.99 (Save $13)

FANDEE Plus Size Maxi Dress for $32 (Save $8)

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $149.99 (Save $10)

RioRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter for $25.99 (Save $11)

Skechers Women’s GO Walk High Waisted Legging from $48.42 (Save $3.58)

Ugg Daniella Sweatpant from $45.90 (Save up to $42.10)

Women’s Queen “You’re My Best Friend” Crop Tee for $20.00 (Save $5.00)

Women's swimwear Amazon Prime Day deals

Splash your way into stylish savings with some of the most flattering and best-selling swimsuits on sale now for Amazon Prime Day!

Calvin Klein Women’s Pleated One Piece Swimsuit for $79.98 (Save $28.02)

La Blanca Women’s Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit for $51.98 (Save $73.02)

Miraclesuit Women’s Swimwear Wrapsody Tummy Control Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit for $148.42 (Save $30)

Tempt Me Women One Piece Plunge V-Neck Monokini for $30.99 (Save $5)

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit Retro Halter for $32.99 (Save $3)

Women's intimates, pajamas and shapewear Amazon Prime Day deals

Here you'll find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bras, underwear, intimates and shapewear from top brands like Bali, Calvin Klein and Thinx. Plus, one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested.

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette for $19.65 (Save $8.35)

Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra for $13.63 (Save $11.37)

Fruit of the Loom Women’s Short Sleeve Tee and Pant 2 Piece Sleep Set for $20 (Save $13)

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Tummy Control Waist Slimming and Back Smoothing Shapewear for $26.60 (Save $26.40)

Men's clothing Amazon Prime Day deals

Whether you’re hitting the beach, gym or office, refresh your closet for summer and beyond with these Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing and everyday essentials.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Woven Pajama Pant for $11.79 (Save $1.71)

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers for $34 (Save $5.21)

Dockers Men’s Ultimate Straight Fit Supreme Flex Shorts for $18.04 (Save $16.95)

Ekouaer Mens Satin Pajamas Set for $22 (Save $8)

Hugo Boss Men’s 3-Pack Stretch Cotton Regular Fit Trunks for $31.56 (Save $10.44)

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $24.84 (Save up to $46.66)

Men’s Notorious B.I.G. Big Baby T-Shirt for $14.91 (Save $15.09)

Metallica Men’s Now That We’re Dead Raglan Baseball Jersey for $28 (Save $7)

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve from $25.55 (Save up to $14.45)

Luggage Amazon Prime Day deals

Stock up on top-rated luggage and travel essentials during Amazon Prime Day, with deals on duffels and spinner suitcases that put a stylish spin on traditional travel bags.

Amazon Basics 21" Hardside Spinner for $97.36 (Save $14.52)

COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Set Carry On ABS+PC Spinner Trolley for $199.99 (Save $100)

Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, Large for $21.60 (Save $2.39)

LEVEL8 Carry On Luggage Airline Approved, 20" for $141.30 (Save $15.69)

Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case for $19 (Save $10)

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, 3-piece set for $499 (Save $280.97)

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag for $112.49 (Save $7.11)

Shoe Amazon Prime Day deals

Score a fresh pair of kicks on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022 including cult-favorite styles from Adidas, Crocs and New Balance.

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker from $49.06 (Save $15.94)

Hunter Women's Boat Shoe for $90.99 (Save up to $49.01)

Reebok Men’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker for $54.19 (Save $5.81)

Saucony Men's Core Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoe from $75.96 (Save up to $45.61)

Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal for $36.46 (Save $18.49)

Superga Women’s 2705 Hi Top Tank Sneaker for $55.68 (Save $33.32)

Accessory Amazon Prime Day deals

Score stylish handbags, shades, hats and jewelry on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, save $120 on the best smartwatch we've ever tested.

Aldo Women's Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag for $48.27 (Save $26.73)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) smartwatch for $399 (Save $30)

Emporio Armani Men’s AR1846 Dress Brown Leather Watch for $171.99 (Save $73.01)

Fossil Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229 (Save $70)

Kendra Scott Fern Pendant Necklace for $35 (Save $15)

Levi’s Women’s Casual Leather Belt for $13.58 (Save $16.41)

STAUD Women’s Raffia Tommy Beaded Bag for $276.50 (Save $118.50)

Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet for $9.49 (Save $10)

Timberland Men’s 35mm Classic Jean Belt for $14 (Save $6.00)

Vera Bradley Cotton Multi-Compartment Shoulder Satchel Purse for $57.50 (Save $57.50)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price cuts on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across all categories from home and tech to fashion and luggage—there are plenty of ways to save.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 started July 12 and ended yesterday, July 13. We saw tons of prices slashed in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 and will continue monitoring all of the deals.

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, we saw insane deals on top brands like Adidas, Crocs, Calvin Klein and Samsonite, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands. Amazon Prime Day fashion and luggage deals are going fast, so be sure to grab them before they're gone!

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—are currently running sales to rival Prime Day.

