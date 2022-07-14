Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of Sunday, July 17, 2022
CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES
- Banyan Boulevard at Australian Avenue (until further notice): Southbound left turn lane closures at Australian Boulevard for road improvements within the Banyan Boulevard Streetscape Project.
- Tamarind Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and 7th Street. (through November 2022): Both directions for underground utility work and streetscape. Detours:
- Northbound Tamarind Avenue traffic should go east on Banyan Boulevard to Rosemary Avenue, north on Rosemary Avenue to 7th Street, and west on 7th Street to Tamarind Avenue
- Southbound Tamarind Avenue traffic should go south on Australian Avenue to Banyan Boulevard and east on Banyan Boulevard to Tamarind Avenue South.
- Nottingham Boulevard between Miller Avenue and South Dixie Highways (through Friday, July 22, 2022): Local traffic only for milling and repaving.
- Washington Road between Greenwood Drive and Monceaux Road. (through late Spring 2023):Road closures as part of a streetscape redesign including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Detours:
- Northbound Washington Road traffic should go west on Monroe Drive to Olive Avenue, north on Olive Avenue to Almeria Road, and east on Almeria Road to Flagler Drive.
- Southbound Washington Road traffic should go west on Almeria Road to Olive Avenue, south on Olive Avenue to Monroe Drive, and east on Monroe Drive to Washington Road.
- Georgia Avenue between Nottingham Boulevard and Southern Boulevard, and Miller Avenue between Nottingham Boulevard and Southern Boulevard (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.
- North Flagler Drive between 34th Street and 36th Street (until further notice): Motorists should expect slow traffic for road construction. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.
- North Flagler Drive between 43rd Street and 45th Street (through Summer 2022): Partial daytime lane closures for road construction.
- Chase Avenue between Lakeview Avenue and Tanglewood Court (through July 2022): Road closed for underground utility improvements.
EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES
- 8th Street between Henrietta Avenue and Rosemary Avenue, Rosemary Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street, and the westbound lane of 7th Street between Henrietta Avenue and Rosemary Avenue - closed, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 2 - 9 p.m. for 'Chillin; with the Chief' produced by the WPB Police Department.
- North & South Clematis Street between Narcissus Street and Flagler Drive, and Lantana Avenue and between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street - closed, Thursday, July 21, 2022, 6 - 9 p.m., for Clematis by Night produced by West Palm Beach Community Events.
- 500 block of Clematis Street - closed, Friday, July 22, 2022, 5 p.m. through Sunday, July 24, 2022, 11 p.m. for an event produced by Moonfest.
PRIVATE PROJECT ROAD CLOSURES
- Icon Marina Village - North Flagler Drive between 43rd Street and 45th Street (through Summer 2022): Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
- The Watermark - Datura Street between Quadrille Boulevard and South Dixie Highway (through September 2022): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis Street or Evernia Street as westbound alternatives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB
- Australian Avenue south of Belvedere Road (until further notice): Periodic northbound right lane closures for pole installation.
- Australian Avenue at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic nighttime lane closures for pavement marking.
- Australian Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and 45th Street (until further notice): Periodic daytime and nighttime northbound and southbound lane closures. This is a mobile moving operation.
- Australian Avenue north and south of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic northbound and southbound left lane closure for manhole maintenance.
- Belvedere Road between Bristol Drive and Australian Avenue (until further notice): Periodic eastbound right turn lane closures and westbound right lane closure for pole installation. Periodic northbound left-turn lane closure at South Australian Avenue for underground utility work.
- Belvedere Road east of North Congress Avenue (until further notice): Periodic eastbound right lane closure for pole installation and underground utility work.
- Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard from Okeechobee Boulevard to I-95 (until further notice): Periodic daytime and nighttime lane closures for pavement markings.
- Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard east of Australian Avenue (until further notice): Periodic westbound right turn lane closure for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work.
- North Haverhill Road north of Caribbean Boulevard to Beeline Highway (until further notice): Intermittent lane closures and traffic shifted to the east side for road widening.
- North Florida Mango Road over the Palm Beach County L-2 Canal (north of Bridgeman Drive): Re-opened. Periodic northbound and southbound lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
- 45th Street west of Corporate Way (until further notice): Periodic eastbound right turn lane closure for FPL pole replacement.
- 45th Street east of Northpoint Boulevard and Metrocentre Boulevard (until further notice): Periodic westbound right lane closures for the installation of concrete poles and underground utility work.
- 45th Street east of Tiffany Drive to North Shore Drive (City of WPB and Village of Mangonia Park): Periodic eastbound and westbound closures for underground utility work.
- For more information about PBC road closures, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works at (561) 684-4000 or visit the Road & Bridge Construction List
FLORIDA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB
Flagler Drive between Southern Boulevard and Worth Court/Southern Boulevard (State Road 80) Bridge Replacement Project (through Fall 2022): Flagler Drive from Southern Boulevard to Worth Court North is closed for roadway reconstruction. Sidewalks are also closed. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Northbound Flagler Drive traffic near Worth Court should go west on Worth Court North to Washington Road, north on Washington Road to Southern Boulevard, and east on Southern Boulevard to Flagler Drive.
- Southbound Flagler Drive traffic near Worth Court should go west on Southern Boulevard to Washington Road, south on Washington Road to Worth Court North, and east on Worth Court North to Flagler Drive
- Pedestrians using Flagler Drive between Southern Boulevard and Worth Court should use the east Flagler Drive sidewalk.
- Pedestrians using Southern Boulevard between Washington Road and Flagler Drive should use the north Southern Boulevard sidewalk.
- For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or http://www.fdot.gov/
CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS
- Currie Park Boat Docks and Ramps (2400 North Flagler Drive): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.
- Lake Mangonia Park Boat Ramps (2957 North Australian Avenue): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.
- Clematis Street Docks (South Clematis Street at South Flagler Drive): Docks are open daily, from 5 a.m. until midnight.
- Fern Street Dock (Fern Street at South Flagler Drive): The dock is open daily, from 5 a.m. until midnight. No overnight dockage is allowed for boats, dinghies, or kayaks. The Fern Dock is also the home of a West Palm Beach Marine Patrol Boat and the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue Boat.
