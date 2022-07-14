Here's where the B1G schools are on Sports Illustrated's desirability ratings

Armando Bacot is about to be a college senior, but he apparently swears like an actual senior citizen. Top high school prospect GG Jackson caused a bit of a firestorm this week by decommitting from North Carolina. Jackson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, becomes the first player in two decades to decommit from the Tar Heels. JR Smith was the last one, and he did so in 2003 to turn pro. No player has ever decommitted from UNC to play college ball elsewhere.

