Here's where the B1G schools are on Sports Illustrated's desirability ratings

Ohio State has landed another blue-chip commitment for its top-ranked 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, 4-star tight end Jelani Thurman announced his pledge to the Buckeyes. Out of Langston Hughes High School (Fairburn, Georgia), Thurman is listed at 6-5, 230 pounds and rated 4-stars, the No. 9 tight end, No. 11 Peach State product and No. 135 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. After picking up 29 scholarship offers, Thurman narrowed his recruitment down to a final 5 of Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State.
