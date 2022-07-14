SUV crashes into Paducah Goodwill building

GRAVES COUNTY, KY- On Saturday at about 12:23 p.m., Sheriff Jon Hayden reports that Sgt. Richard Edwards responded to a multi vehicle accident with injuries on US 45 North at KY 849 East in Hickory. 48-year-old Belinda Thomas was crossing US 45 North from KY 849 West and failed to...
A wreck on Caledonia Road in Trigg County led to charges for a Cadiz man Sunday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Gregory Fletcher was in an argument with his wife when she left their home in a vehicle and he followed her in his vehicle. He was...
A Paducah man was arrested late Saturday night following a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a vehicle was stopped on South 30th Street, near Fairmont Drive. The driver, 21-year-old Jordan L. Harmon, was found to have oxycodone with him, and no prescription for the medication. Harmon...
STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Sturgis Kentucky Police vehicles have been involved in an apparent crash with each other resulting in one hitting the Family Dollar store. Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers said no one was injured and the officers involved were sent for the required drug screens. The Family Dollar had enough damage forcing it […]
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 42-mile marker in Lyon County. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District One Public Information Officer Keith Todd said the initial multi-vehicle crash at this site involved a SEMI pulling a tanker loaded with hydrofluoric acid. During the crash, the tanker separated from the tractor rig and rolled down an embankment into a ditch.
A crash on I-24 in Johnson County on Sunday sent a Georgia woman to an area hospital. According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Kim S. Lamb of Georgia lost control, and the vehicle became partially lodged underneath a trailer being towed by 50-year-old Gabriel Sparrow, of Arizona.
A traffic stop Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man, and recovery of a stolen motorcycle. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped a motorcycle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive, at approximately 3:30 pm. The driver, 49-year-old Shane L. Jones, was found...
Update: She has been found and is safe. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on a missing persons case. Kristen Bates was last seen on Saturday, July 16 at about 10:30 pm leaving her home in Henry County driving a red Chevy Sonic.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced crews will begin working on a paving project Monday in Marshall County, and it's expected to take about 8 days. The cabinet explained the project will along U.S. 641 from the KY 348 intersection at mile point 8.815, extending northward...
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are now blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash near the 42-mile marker in Lyon County. LYON COUNTY, KY- Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane due to a multi-vehicle crash near the 42-mile marker in Lyon County. This is along...
JOHNSON COUNTY - A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash this morning on Interstate 24 in Johnson County. According to police, the accident occurred this morning around 10:50 a.m. on I-24 eastbound near MM-12. Police say a vehicle driven by Kim S. Lamb, 47,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was reported missing out of Henry County. Kristen Bates was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in Henry County driving a red Chevy Sonic. Anyone with information about Bates should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Old Dover Road in Trigg County Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a car was northbound when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The crash happened at...
Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57. A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4. A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
CADIZ, KY. (July 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Troopers with KSP, Post 1 are investigating a Thursday evening collision that claimed the life of a Caldwell County man. Just after 5:00 PM, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Trigg County Dispatch advising that...
A man walking on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday night was struck by a van and flown to a Nashville hospital. Trigg County deputies said a man and woman were walking along US 68 at Old Dover Road after getting a flat tire, and the man reportedly walked onto the road surface into traffic.
An accident in Trigg County on Thursday claimed the life of a Princeton man. State police responded to the accident on Princeton Road, where they learned a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Blakely L. Mitchell had left the road and overturned. A witness told authorities the vehicle was weaving through traffic...
PADUCAH — Highland Church Road is temporarily closed between Lutes Road and Fairview Drive due to vehicle accident. Paducah Police advised there are downed powerlines. Drivers should maintain caution and be alert in the area.
KUTTAWA, Ky. -- A severe weather event on a lake in Western Kentucky caused millions of dollars in damage. The National Weather Service Paducah says a microburst occurred in Kuttawa Harbor at around 5 a.m. Sunday. No injuries are reported. The emergency manager reported that numerous boats and docks sustained...
Sudden severe weather hit Kuttawa in Lyon County early Sunday morning, causing nearly 1.5 million dollars worth of damages to Hu-B's marina alone. Dock D at the marina was completely destroyed with two boats still lodged under the dock's wreckage. Boat owners and employees were surprised by the sudden severe...
