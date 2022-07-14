Upscale Latin restaurant coming soon to Creekside

Central Ohio shoppers on the hunt for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to our thriving thrift store scene.Why it matters: Amid inflation and growing concerns about fast fashion's climate impact, buying secondhand is an easy way to save money, lower your carbon footprint and discover unique items.State of play: 93% of U.S. shoppers have or are open to buying secondhand products, up from 70% in 2019, Axios' Hope King reports.Data: GlobalData; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosHow it works: Thrift stores range from places that accept and sell almost anything, like Goodwill and Salvation Army, to high-end consignment shops.Many will...
Comments / 0