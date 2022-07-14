Upscale Latin restaurant coming soon to Creekside

Joi and Gregory celebrated their love with family and friends at their chic rooftop wedding in Columbus, Ohio!. Joi and Gregory first met through social media. In 2019, they went on a family cruise to the Bahamas. One night during the vacation, Gregory led Joi out to a beautiful Cabana where they had drinks and reveled in the atmosphere of the island. As they were discussing their dreams for the future, Gregory began to express his love for Joi and got down on one knee.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO