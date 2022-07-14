ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Upscale Latin restaurant coming soon to Creekside

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGahanna’s Creekside District is a bustling, waterfront destination for dining and entertainment, and soon enough a new restaurant option will call it home as well. Navito, a new upscale concept offering a variety of Latino...

