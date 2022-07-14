Talbot has 'no hard feelings' toward Wild after trade to Senators

When Ryan Poehling learned he was being traded from Montreal to Pittsburgh along with teammate Jeff Petry, he immediately FaceTimed the veteran defenseman. "Petey is the best," Poehling said. "He's one of my close friends. We were the only American guys, so it was easy to hang out with him. His family did a great job bringing me in as a young guy. I would go over there for dinners, hang out. When I called, the whole family answered. They all had big smiles on their faces. I'm glad we're going together, because he's a great person and a great player, too."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO