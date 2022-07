A suspect is in custody after a sheriff’s deputy investigating a suspicious vehicle was shot late Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. At 11:43 p.m. July 16, p.m., the deputy contacted driver in the 5700 block of Sycamore Court. The suspect produced a handgun and fired at the deputy, striking him twice. The deputy returned fire as the suspect fled on foot. The injured deputy was able radio that he had been shot and gave responding units the suspect’s description. The first units arriving on scene immediately rendered first aid to the deputy and arranged for Ontario Police Department to fly the deputy to a nearby trauma center.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO