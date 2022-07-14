ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas cheapest state to live in as inflation surges

By Nick Smith
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (NewsNation) — From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is nearly impossible to escape. Yet, as it continues to climb, some states are faring a little bit better than others.

The states that are managing inflation the best are the states where it is least expensive to live because historically, inflation has been the cheapest in those states. That’s due to a combination of factors, including regional inflation rates from the federal government to the cost of living index.

Here are the top 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges, according to CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study, which ranks the states based on an index price for a broad range of goods and services.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Kansas
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Missouri
  6. Iowa
  7. West Virginia
  8. Indiana
  9. Arkansas

NewsNation compared the cost of living in two cities that have the same name but little else in common — Manhattan, Kansas, and Manhattan, New York.

The cost of an average home in Manhattan, Kansas, is $176,000, while the average rent is $860. Compare that to Manhattan, New York, where the average home price is $1.4 million, and if you’re lucky, you can find an apartment for $4,200.

Meanwhile, inflation is hitting these 10 states the hardest:

  1. Hawaii
  2. New York
  3. California
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Oregon
  6. Alaska
  7. Maryland
  8. Connecticut
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Vermont

Guest
4d ago

The states being hit hardest by inflation are almost all Democratic states where those where inflation is the least are almost all Republican states. Sure speaks highly of Democrats, doesn't it.

Jeff Swisher
4d ago

Kansas is usually cheaper to live than alot of states. Are we going to chalk this up as another sign of Laura doing good things? Probably because democrats take credit when there's none to be given.

Rustan
3d ago

Kansan here 🙋🏼‍♂️ someone lied to this news crew. Kansas is not a cheap state to live in. Just more fake news

