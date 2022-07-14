ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senator blocks bill to protect interstate travel for abortion

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) — GOP Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) on Thursday blocked a Democratic request to unanimously pass a bill seeking to protect interstate travel for abortion.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), joined by a string of Democratic senators, had sought consent to pass a bill that would prevent states from punishing women who travel to other states where abortion is legal to get the procedure.

The measure would also protect health care providers who provide abortions to out-of-state patients.

“Does that child in the womb have the right to travel in their future?” Lankford said in objecting. “Do they get to live?”

“There’s a child in this conversation as well,” he added.

With full-scale legislation to codify Roe v. Wade lacking the votes to pass the upper chamber, Democrats have looked for other legislative responses after the Supreme Court struck down the nearly 50-year decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

A series of Democratic senators had spoken in favor of the measure before the request Thursday.

Cortez Masto said the bill was needed to protect abortion providers even in states where abortion remains legal, saying she has heard of some who are worried about being sued if they provide abortions for out-of-state patients.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) pointed to reports that conservative groups are “right now drafting legislation to ban travel for abortion.”

Indiana AG threatens license of doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim

While Democrats said the right to travel for abortion is constitutionally protected as well, they sought to provide additional protection in law.

“Anyone telling you this is not a threat is not paying attention,” Murray said.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said that “if people from other states need to come to Colorado to access the care they need, Congress has the obligation to shield them from prosecution.”

“And we need to make sure that health care providers no matter where they are, Colorado and other states, are safe from prosecution, to say nothing of the women themselves, to say nothing of teenage girls themselves,” he continued.

“I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation on the floor of the United States Senate,” he added. “I can’t believe it. But that’s the America we live in now because of this Supreme Court.”

The Associated Press

Louisiana abortion ban still blocked; judge wants more info

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A court order that keeps Louisiana authorities from enforcing a ban on most abortions remained in effect Monday after a judge asked for more information from both sides in a lawsuit over the state’s “trigger law.” State District Judge Donald Johnson said both sides have until Tuesday morning to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case. Johnson is pondering whether to allow enforcement of the abortion ban that was written in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 decision that established abortion rights. That decision came June 24...
LOUISIANA STATE
Colorado State
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied with a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot while on his front porch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old Rockford man said he was shot while on the front porch of his house by one of four people he saw on the corner of his street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Freemont Street around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday and found the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Arson suspected in fire at Ingersoll building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set in a building in the Ingersoll Complex on Fulton Avenue on Sunday. According to officials, firefighters were called to the complex, at 605 Fulton Avenue, around 5:06 a.m. by a maintenance worker who noticed smoke coming from a basement window.
ROCKFORD, IL
