A 27-year-old rural Pierce man accused of firing shots in the direction of law enforcement officers in June made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. According to Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News, Colby Huff appeared before County Judge Ross Stoffer without an attorney. An eight-count complaint charges Huff with two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, plus one count each of false reporting and tampering with physical evidence.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO