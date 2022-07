If you haven't heard 10-year-old Shreveport Native Jordan Hollins sing yet, you are in for a treat!. Hollins has gone viral for a cover of Sam Cooke classic "A Change is Gonna Come," he performed for “Artbreak’s Got Talent” back in May. It's easy to see how this talented and soulful singer won that competition - but that was just the beginning. That video has been viewed an astounding 1.5 million times since it was put on YouTube, and has also garnered this young man national attention. You can check out the original video here.

