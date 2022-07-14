Organizations unite to fight child hunger

An estimated 79% increase in general school aid could mean lower property taxes for School District of Rhinelander property owners. The Wisconsin Department of Instruction released its preliminary estimates of what the state’s 425 school districts may receive for the 2022-23 school year. SDR’s increase would be the third largest in the state, from $4.9 million in 2021-22 to $8.78 million in 22-23. This number does not reflect an increase in revenue limits, meaning it does not change anything for the district as far as revenue and expenses.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO