Oregon State

Oregon is 5th hardest hit state by inflation, study says

By Nick Smith
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (NewsNation) — From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is nearly impossible to escape. Yet, as it continues to climb, some states are faring a little bit better than others.

The states that are managing inflation the best are the states where it is least expensive to live because historically, inflation has been the cheapest in those states. That’s due to a combination of factors, including regional inflation rates from the federal government to the cost of living index.

Here are the top 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges, according to CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study, which ranks the states based on an index price for a broad range of goods and services.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Kansas
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Missouri
  6. Iowa
  7. West Virginia
  8. Indiana
  9. Arkansas

NewsNation compared the cost of living in two cities that have the same name but little else in common — Manhattan, Kansas, and Manhattan, New York.

The cost of an average home in Manhattan, Kansas, is $176,000, while the average rent is $860. Compare that to Manhattan, New York, where the average home price is $1.4 million, and if you’re lucky, you can find an apartment for $4,200.

Meanwhile, inflation is hitting these 10 states the hardest:

  1. Hawaii
  2. New York
  3. California
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Oregon
  6. Alaska
  7. Maryland
  8. Connecticut
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Vermont

Dastard Lee
3d ago

Blue states high inflation Red states lower inflation yet the people in Blue stars keep voting the same way. Definition of insanity

Karen Lee
3d ago

everyone of them will have there judgent day in front of God and thats another thing I will not stop standing and saying the national anthem and holding my hand over my heart to honor the real true heros of our country our armed forces and our heros that gave there lives for you all to live free and proud cause we wouldn't have any of this if it wasn't for them all if you that are tryn to break our country down and trying to turn the Americans against each other I hope I am standing with God when its all your turns to be judged SHAME ON ALL OF YOU, AND GOD BLESS WE THE PEOPLES AMERICA CAUSE IT WILL NEVER GIVE UP HER FLAG

Karen Lee
4d ago

my husband's disabled we are considered homeless cause we live in a 8x35 foot trailer can find a rental that we can afford we have never been without a home they've hiked rental prices so high that even the homesteaders in our town are having to leave this community to try and find somewhere where they can afford to live the food prices and gas is way out of control my check is 1.100 a month and my husband gets 1.300 a month its the hardest way to live and more expensive cause we can't stock up no were to put any of it gas for generators bottled water one cord for electric and one 50 gallon drum to hold our water

