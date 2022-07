Bloomsburg, Pa. — A former police officer who was seen swerving along the road admitted having several drinks before trying to drive last month, police say. Stefani Gallie, 49, refused a breath test, but South Centre Township Officer William LeFevre noted she nearly fell out of her truck when he stopped her on June 18 around 7 p.m. Gallie worked as a police officer in Catawissa until she left the...

