ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Best and worst US states to live in as inflation keeps rising

By Nick Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdLNG_0gfnd5WO00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is nearly impossible to escape. Yet, as it continues to climb, some states are faring a little bit better than others.

The states that are managing inflation the best are the states where it is least expensive to live because historically, inflation has been the cheapest in those states. That’s due to a combination of factors, including regional inflation rates from the federal government to the cost of living index.

Inflation: Which prices have risen the most?

Here are the top 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges, according to CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study , which ranks the states based on an index price for a broad range of goods and services.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Kansas
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Tennessee
  6. Missouri
  7. Iowa
  8. West Virginia
  9. Indiana
  10. Arkansas

NewsNation compared the cost of living in two cities that have the same name but little else in common — Manhattan, Kansas, and Manhattan, New York.

The cost of an average home in Manhattan, Kansas, is $176,000, while the average rent is $860. Compare that to Manhattan, New York, where the average home price is $1.4 million, and if you’re lucky, you can find an apartment for $4,200.

More aggressive rate hikes loom as inflation hits 9.1%

Meanwhile, inflation is hitting these 10 states the hardest:

  1. Hawaii
  2. New York
  3. California
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Oregon
  6. Alaska
  7. Maryland
  8. Connecticut
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Vermont
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Housing Prices#Cnbc#Arkansas Newsnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy