CHARLESTON COUNTY – Sea turtle hatching season is officially underway in South Carolina, and state wildlife officials are asking beach residents and visitors to give these animals the best chance of success by following best practices for the season: (1) keep the beach dark and free of lights to avoid disorienting hatchlings, and (2) leave only footprints along the coast by picking up litter, removing personal belongings and filling in any holes at the end of the day.

ANIMALS ・ 23 HOURS AGO