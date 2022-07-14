Closures announced on Interstate 64

ALTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An announcement was made Thursday indicating that sections of Interstate 64 will be temporarily closed throughout the afternoon.

Per the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 will see closure beginning at 1:45pm on Thursday.

The change will affect areas from Alta – Exit 161 – to Hart’s Run – Exit 175 – until 3:00pm.

Traffic is being halted throughout these areas in order to accommodate work being done to repair power lines which incurred damage during recent storms.

All traffic moving through this area will be rerouted onto U.S. Route 60 while repairs are taking place.