Willa Jonas is a big sister! Her celebrity parents, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who eloped in Las Vegas before their opulent wedding ceremony in France in 2019 — have officially welcomed another love bug into their family. The couple have been a little bit more public about this pregnancy, showing off Turner's glowing baby bump at both the Oscars and the Met Gala. While there's no word yet on potential baby names for the newest addition to their family, fans of the couple should keep an eye out on which letter Turner adds to her family of dainty initial tattoos. In the meantime, read on to learn more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's bundles of joy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO