Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted Across The Globe

Check out the video and the Sesame Place in Philadelphia's response to the uproar that it caused. The parade at Sesame Place is supposed to be a joyful event for children, but it wasn’t for two young Black girls this past weekend. During the parade, which took place at a Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia, two little Black girls were apparently snubbed by the individual dressed as the Rosita character when they tried to interact with her. The character was, however, enthusiastic about giving an adult, who wasn’t Black, a high five. The individual also showed loved to other children, according to the girls’ mother.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO