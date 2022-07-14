ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted Across The Globe

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the streets of New York to the stages of the UK, stars were out in full force in the summer heat. With the stars finally exiting New Orleans after an action-packed ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebs were seen everywhere from LA to NY...

SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Character Snubs Black Girls At Sesame Place In Viral Video And Social Media Is Outraged

Check out the video and the Sesame Place in Philadelphia's response to the uproar that it caused. The parade at Sesame Place is supposed to be a joyful event for children, but it wasn’t for two young Black girls this past weekend. During the parade, which took place at a Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia, two little Black girls were apparently snubbed by the individual dressed as the Rosita character when they tried to interact with her. The character was, however, enthusiastic about giving an adult, who wasn’t Black, a high five. The individual also showed loved to other children, according to the girls’ mother.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Beyoncé Has Made Her TikTok Debut – And So Has Her Entire Music Catalog!

The artist thanked her fans for celebrating her latest single, “Break My Soul.”. Beyoncé has made her TikTok debut! The singer had joined the social media platform on December 17, 2021. On July 14, she posted her very first video. To inaugurate her TikTok account, Beyoncé posted a montage of her fans dancing and singing along to her latest single “Break My Soul.” She thanked them for celebrating her music since the song was released.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

How Tamara Smart Prepared For The ‘Challenging’ Stunt Training Required For ‘Resident Evil’ Series

The new horror-action series is streaming its first season on Netflix. Teen actress Tamara Smart plays one-half of the dynamic twin duo Jade and Billie. As the teen daughters of Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) – the franchise villain who works for the ominous Umbrella Corporation – Jade and Billie (Siena Agudong) are newly introduced to the Resident Evil franchise and were created brand new for Netflix. The London-born actress made her on-screen debut in the CBBC series The Worst Witch and you may even recognize her from Artemis Fowl, but her previous projects are no match for being catapulted fourteen years into the dystopian future to uncover the mystery of what happened to her twin sister.
TV SERIES

