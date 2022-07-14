ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, MT

Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line stocked with fishing rods for Kids to Fish program

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTXXL_0gfnXKoc00

GLASGOW, Mont. - Over 350 fishing rods have been restocked and maintained by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff for "Kids to Fish," a popular program that allows kids, their friends or families to check out free fishing rods and tackle.

Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line have been stocked with fishing rods, with some locations having a tackle box available to borrow/use the available tackle.

“Although it takes quite a bit of time and effort to maintain, replace, and travel around to all the loaner locations, it’s worth it if it gets someone out fishing who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity,” said Marc Kloker, FWP Region 6 Information and Education Program Manager.

Loaner rods come with bobbers, split-shot and a hook and should be ready to go. The rigging can be changed however anglers want to target their desired species.

FWP asks people to keep in mind that the rods are likely not cleaned or sanitized after use, and that anglers are expected to sign out the equipment at the site and return it in good working order, if possible. If the rod is damaged or has a broken line, anglers are still asked to bring it back to the loaner location.

“We really want these poles brought back to their location sites,” says Kloker. “The next kid that comes along should also have a chance to fish.”

If poles are continually lost or stolen, the program will need to make the necessary changes and location sites may be removed, FWP said.

Sites that do not see much use have had poles removed and taken elsewhere with more opportunities.

If a group wants to check out over 20 rods for an event, they can contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices.

Questions about the program or people who are interested in having poles available at other locations in their community can contact Kloker at 406-228-3704.

Fishing rods and tackle are available for checkout at the following locations:

BAINVILLE

  • Welcome Stop

BIG SANDY

  • The Grocery Store

BROCKTON

  • B & S Quick Stop

CHESTER

  • Liberty Quick Stop

CHINOOK

  • Finley’s Food Farm

CIRCLE

  • Circle Country Market

CULBERTSON

  • Val-Am
  • Hometown Market

FLAXVILLE

  • PRO CO-OP

FORT PECK

  • Downstream (Kiwanis) Campground
  • Fort Peck Fish Hatchery
  • Lakeridge Motel & Tackle Shop
  • Fort Peck Marina
  • Fort Peck Interpretive Center
  • Rock Creek Marina

FRAZER

More from this section

  • School

GLASGOW

  • FWP Region 6 headquarters
  • City-County Library
  • Cottonwood Inn
  • Ezzie’s West End Conoco
  • Glasgow Recreation Department
  • Shady Rest RV Park

HARLEM

  • EZ Mart store

HAVRE AREA

  • FWP Havre Office
  • Stromberg’s Sinclair
  • Hill County Library
  • Fresno Tavern (near Fresno Reservoir)

HINSDALE

  • Ezzie’s Quick Stop

LOMA

  • Pa’s Loma Mart

MALTA

  • Phillips County Library
  • Westside Conoco Convenience Store

MEDICINE LAKE

  • Lake Pit Stop store

NASHUA

  • B&B Foods

OPHEIM

  • Pro Co-Op

PEERLESS

  • Dutch Henry’s Club

PLENTYWOOD

  • Sheridan County Library
  • Plentywood Hardware

SACO

  • Sleeping Buffalo Hot springs

SCOBEY

  • PRO CO-OP
  • Hometown Hardware

WOLF POINT

  • EC sports

Locations and addresses can also be found on the Region 6 webpage on fwp.mt.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinsdale, MT
Local
Montana Society
City
Nashua, MT
City
Glasgow, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Havre, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Line#Fish Hatchery#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Montana Fish#Loaner
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy