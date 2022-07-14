Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line stocked with fishing rods for Kids to Fish program
GLASGOW, Mont. - Over 350 fishing rods have been restocked and maintained by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff for "Kids to Fish," a popular program that allows kids, their friends or families to check out free fishing rods and tackle.
Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line have been stocked with fishing rods, with some locations having a tackle box available to borrow/use the available tackle.
“Although it takes quite a bit of time and effort to maintain, replace, and travel around to all the loaner locations, it’s worth it if it gets someone out fishing who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity,” said Marc Kloker, FWP Region 6 Information and Education Program Manager.
Loaner rods come with bobbers, split-shot and a hook and should be ready to go. The rigging can be changed however anglers want to target their desired species.
FWP asks people to keep in mind that the rods are likely not cleaned or sanitized after use, and that anglers are expected to sign out the equipment at the site and return it in good working order, if possible. If the rod is damaged or has a broken line, anglers are still asked to bring it back to the loaner location.
“We really want these poles brought back to their location sites,” says Kloker. “The next kid that comes along should also have a chance to fish.”
If poles are continually lost or stolen, the program will need to make the necessary changes and location sites may be removed, FWP said.
Sites that do not see much use have had poles removed and taken elsewhere with more opportunities.
If a group wants to check out over 20 rods for an event, they can contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices.
Questions about the program or people who are interested in having poles available at other locations in their community can contact Kloker at 406-228-3704.
Fishing rods and tackle are available for checkout at the following locations:
BAINVILLE
- Welcome Stop
BIG SANDY
- The Grocery Store
BROCKTON
- B & S Quick Stop
CHESTER
- Liberty Quick Stop
CHINOOK
- Finley’s Food Farm
CIRCLE
- Circle Country Market
CULBERTSON
- Val-Am
- Hometown Market
FLAXVILLE
- PRO CO-OP
FORT PECK
- Downstream (Kiwanis) Campground
- Fort Peck Fish Hatchery
- Lakeridge Motel & Tackle Shop
- Fort Peck Marina
- Fort Peck Interpretive Center
- Rock Creek Marina
FRAZER
- School
GLASGOW
- FWP Region 6 headquarters
- City-County Library
- Cottonwood Inn
- Ezzie’s West End Conoco
- Glasgow Recreation Department
- Shady Rest RV Park
HARLEM
- EZ Mart store
HAVRE AREA
- FWP Havre Office
- Stromberg’s Sinclair
- Hill County Library
- Fresno Tavern (near Fresno Reservoir)
HINSDALE
- Ezzie’s Quick Stop
LOMA
- Pa’s Loma Mart
MALTA
- Phillips County Library
- Westside Conoco Convenience Store
MEDICINE LAKE
- Lake Pit Stop store
NASHUA
- B&B Foods
OPHEIM
- Pro Co-Op
PEERLESS
- Dutch Henry’s Club
PLENTYWOOD
- Sheridan County Library
- Plentywood Hardware
SACO
- Sleeping Buffalo Hot springs
SCOBEY
- PRO CO-OP
- Hometown Hardware
WOLF POINT
- EC sports
Locations and addresses can also be found on the Region 6 webpage on fwp.mt.gov
