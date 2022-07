Manhattan Beach Fire Department Captain Dave Shenbaum believed he’d seen just about everything a firefighter, paramedic, and lifeguard could see in the course of his 30 years in the service. He’d seen homes burnt to cinders, every manner of awful injury, dozens of drownings and near-drownings, too many deaths to count, and over the past decade, a burgeoning number of massively destructive wildfires Shenbaum and his colleagues have been asked to fight as part of regional strike teams.

3 DAYS AGO