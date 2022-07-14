ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dirty Dancing’ Is Returning To Cinemas For Its 35th Anniversary

It’s been 35 years, and still nobody can put Baby in a corner. Dirty Dancing, which first released in 1987, is returning to theaters late this summer, marking its 35th anniversary. It will be shown in cinemas around the U.S. on Sunday, August 14, and Wednesday, August 17.

Viewers will once again get to see Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze dance their way into each other’s hearts at select times, dates, and locations. This celebratory release has organized by Fathom Events. Its website also hosts ticket information for interested fans to punch in their ZIP code and see which of the nearest theaters are participating.

How can you watch ‘Dirty Dancing’ on its 35th anniversary?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dmhK_0gfnOgDf00
Dirty Dancing reaches its 35th anniversary / Everett Collection

Based on information from the Fathom Events website, Sunday offers slots at 3 pm and 7 pm, while Wednesday airs at 7 pm. It will run at its full one hour, 55-minute length on all occasions. Throwing this anniversary event in August is no random choice, either; Dirty Dancing was first released on August 21, 1987, though it first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May of that year.

Its 20th anniversary in 2007 was celebrated in a similar fashion, with a theatrical release that included additional, and a subsequent DVD release showed deleted scenes and had writer commentary. Then, in 2017, Dirty Dancing celebrated its 30th year anniversary with a special edition DVD release, which included the film presented in Blu-Ray. It is unclear if the DVD will get a new release for this milestone, but there are many other ways people are celebrating this hit drama.

Celebrating a classic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwtRd_0gfnOgDf00
Dirty Dancing established a lasting, celebrated legacy / ©Vestron/courtesy Everett Collection

Dirty Dancing does not just stun visually with its choreography; it also offers plenty of scenic views thanks to its setting in the Catskills, which when shooting, was a role actually filled by Virginia. Additionally, the role of Kellerman’s Mountain House was filled by Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which is inviting movie fans to “Step back in time and walk in the footsteps of Johnny and Baby” in time for the 35th anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8cCt_0gfnOgDf00
Other anniversaries were marked by a DVD release with deleted footage / ©Vestron Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Written by Eleanor Bergstein, Dirty Dancing has cemented its place in cinematic history thanks to its $214 million in worldwide earnings, strong performances by the actors, and positive feedback for the soundtrack; in fact, it’s that soundtrack that earned several awards, including two for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

