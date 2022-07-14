Look At The Voices Coming To Geek’d Con 2022

There's a new documentary on HBO chronicling the life of legendary stand-up comic, actor, and author George Carlin. Carlin is probably most famous for his now iconic routine on "The Seven Dirty Words You Can Never Say on Television." By today's standards, and with the advent of cable, this list is now pretty much obsolete. You can hear any of these, and much more, regularly, ironically, on HBO... a pay television service. But in 1972, when there were only 3 major broadcast television networks, and radio was even more heavily monitored by the FCC than it is today, it was unfathomable to think that you could hear any of those words on your home television. Now to be fair, you still won't hear most of them over broadcast stations, only on cable channels or networks like the pay channels.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO