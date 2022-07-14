ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le'Veon Bell Reflects on Lost Season With Steelers in Retirement Post

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe'Veon Bell isn't officially retiring from the NFL, but for the time being, he's stepping away from the field to focus on boxing. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back shared the news on Instagram, and included his time in black and gold in the post. "The NFL has done...

Yardbarker

Former Steelers RB Le’veon Bell Has Major Regrets From His Decisions In The NFL

After reading Bell’s post. It’s clear that he has some regrets from some of the poor decisions he made in the NFL. Bell alludes to wishing he had a “time machine to go back to 2018.” During 2018, Bell decided to opt-out of his contract with the Steelers in hopes of getting a larger paycheck elsewhere. Pittsburgh wanted Bell to play the 2018 season under the franchise tag, while Bell wanted a long-term extension.
NFL
Yardbarker

