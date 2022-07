The 2022 White Marlin Open is just a few weeks away, and organizers are preparing for a record year. The pandemic upended plans over the past few years, and the tournament made countless modifications, some of which have become a permanent part of the festivities. Now, there is a feeling of normalcy and relief as people can freely enjoy the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament in the White Marlin Capital of the World. Founded by Jim Motsko in 1974, the White Marlin Open has evolved but stayed true to its mission of world-class fishing over its 49-year history.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO