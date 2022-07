Explore more of Maryland’s parks with a visit to Tuckahoe State Park, located 35 miles east of the Bay Bridge in beautiful Caroline County. The park has a creek and a 60-acre lake for boating and fishing and 20 miles of scenic trails for hiking and biking. Wind through native woodlands on 3 miles of surfaced walkways in Adkins Arboretum. Mountain bikes, kayaks and canoes are available to rent during the summer. Each weekend, Memorial Day through Labor Day, park staff offer a number of free family activities. This weekend is an Aviary Tour from 3-4:30pm where you learn about birds of prey, why they are at the aviary, and how the rangers care for them.

CAROLINE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO