The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) said it promoted John Dunning Jr. to the role of COO. Dunning, who joined OCTA in 2017, has been serving as the interim COO since January. His duties as COO will entail leading OCTA’s bus, commuter rail and OC Streetcar groups and managing vehicle and facilities maintenance.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO