ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leah Remini Claps Back At Fan Backlash After Joining 'SYTYCD' As Newest Judge

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ap9vm_0gfnGMTZ00

So you think you can judge? Leah Remini took to social media to slam a critical fan who questioned her qualifications for landing her gig on Fox's hit talent competition.

Remini was named the newest judge on the panel of So You Think You Can Dance in June after Glee star Matthew Morrison was fired in May for allegedly sending flirtatious messages to a dancer.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egpIF_0gfnGMTZ00
Source: @leahremini/tiktok

"So this is for like the one person who was asking why I was judging on a dance show...why not?" she quipped in a TikTok shared on Wednesday, July 13. "Because I am! I love dancing."

Remini added she is not only just a fan of the artistic expression, but she has a dance studio in her home and has taken ballroom, cha-cha, rumba and jive lessons.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not even there as a dancer. I'm there as somebody who just enjoys dancing," she continued. "I'm an actress, I'm a performer, so it's about performing. That's what I'm judging. So that's the answer to that question."

"I'm having the best time," she concluded. "Just let me enjoy it."

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFAdC_0gfnGMTZ00
Source: @MATTHEWMORRISON/INSTAGRAM

LEAH REMINI DOESN'T 'RESPECT' THE WAY LAURA PREPON ADDRESSED SCIENTOLOGY EXIT: 'NOT EVERYONE WHO HAS A VOICE USES IT'

As OK! previously reported, Remini quickly slid into Morrison's spot at the judge's table after a contestant accused him of sending her inappropriate text messages.

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source spilled at the time. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

Morrison later hit back at the rumors, claiming to read out the text message in question on Instagram Live on Thursday, June 2, before commenting on the backlash he received from people who he believed did not know the full story.

"It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait," he noted in the video. "I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."

Comments / 9

Valerie Aylward
1d ago

Go for it! You escaped that evil cult Scientology, so I think you're probably capable of doing anything!👍😊👍😊👍

Reply
6
.......
4d ago

her face, voice , attitude, just annoy. I only found her entertaining on the show (The Kings of Queens)....

Reply(5)
8
Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Clears Up Engagement Rumors & Reveals If He’s Really Getting Married

(UPDATE: 7/15/22 AT 7:50 P.M. ET): After sparking engagement rumors via a post to Instagram meant to promote his new song, “Eyes Closed”, Nick Cannon has confirmed that he did not actually get engaged. “I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love,” he said on Entertainment Tonight as he co-hosted the show with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar in the Bahamas. “Who cares what the rest of the world thinks? You never know.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Matthew Morrison
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Laura Prepon
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos on IG: ‘Babe, You Have to Come Up with Something New’

Mark Consuelos will need to step up his Instagram game—especially when it comes to commenting on his wife's posts. In case you missed it, Kelly Ripa shared an IG pic of her husband in honor of Independence Day. Consuelos is looking right at the camera as he sits against the wall, while Ripa captures her own silhouette. She wrote, "Happy 4th from @instasuelos and The Shadow."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Backlash#Newest#Tiktok
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

82K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy