Leah Remini Claps Back At Fan Backlash After Joining 'SYTYCD' As Newest Judge

So you think you can judge? Leah Remini took to social media to slam a critical fan who questioned her qualifications for landing her gig on Fox's hit talent competition.

Remini was named the newest judge on the panel of So You Think You Can Dance in June after Glee star Matthew Morrison was fired in May for allegedly sending flirtatious messages to a dancer.

"So this is for like the one person who was asking why I was judging on a dance show...why not?" she quipped in a TikTok shared on Wednesday, July 13. "Because I am! I love dancing."

Remini added she is not only just a fan of the artistic expression, but she has a dance studio in her home and has taken ballroom, cha-cha, rumba and jive lessons.

"I'm not even there as a dancer. I'm there as somebody who just enjoys dancing," she continued. "I'm an actress, I'm a performer, so it's about performing. That's what I'm judging. So that's the answer to that question."

"I'm having the best time," she concluded. "Just let me enjoy it."

As OK! previously reported, Remini quickly slid into Morrison's spot at the judge's table after a contestant accused him of sending her inappropriate text messages.

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source spilled at the time. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

Morrison later hit back at the rumors, claiming to read out the text message in question on Instagram Live on Thursday, June 2, before commenting on the backlash he received from people who he believed did not know the full story.

"It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait," he noted in the video. "I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."