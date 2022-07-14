Alex Rodriguez Reflects On Failed Romance With Jennifer Lopez As Pop Star Prepares To Wed Fiancé Ben Affleck

Source: mega

Alex Rodriguez has no regrets about his past relationship with ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankees star, 46, shared his thoughts and sang praises on Lopez, 52, in a recent episode of Martha Stewart’s podcast, "The Martha Stewart Show."

“You know, Martha, thank goodness, no regrets, life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters who are now 17 and 14," he said of daughters Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. "That is my number one focus in life.”

Rodriguez recalled his own childhood and the affect his father leaving his family had on him and his view of parenting when he was only 10-years-old.

“I remember as a young man, praying, saying, ‘Dear Lord, if you ever give me the opportunity to be a father, that’s going to be my number one responsibility in life’ and it’s been the greatest gift. I’m very lucky to have a great co-parent in Cynthia, she’s one of my dear friends,” A.Rod told Stewart.

Holding true to his word, Rodriguez made sure to prioritize his family throughout his four-year relationship with J.Lo, who has two kiddos of her own, 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximillian, from her previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The former Yankee and the Bronx native began dating in February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Following months of rumors of trouble in the water for the power couple, they called it quits in April 2021.

“Look, we had a great time,” said the former shortstop and third basemen of their publicized relationship. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.”

Both stars have moved on since the split and are flourishing in their new relationships.

“I’ve never been healthier, happier or more grateful,” the 46-year-old concluded.

While Rodriguez has only recently been seen with a new flame, a woman named Kathryne Padgett, Lopez returned to former love interest Ben Affleck following their highly publicized 2000s romance.

Bennifer had a strong hold on headlines during the early 2000s after first meeting on set of Gigli. The rekindled couple got engaged in 2002 and postponed their 2003 nuptials before going their separate ways months later.

However, everything has a way of coming full-circle. Since rekindling their relationship shortly after Lopez split from Rodriguez, Affleck proposed once again in April. The pair is currently in the midst of planning their nuptials.