Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line stocked with fishing rods for Kids to Fish program
GLASGOW, Mont. - Over 350 fishing rods have been restocked and maintained by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff for "Kids to Fish," a popular program that allows kids, their friends or families to check out free fishing rods and tackle.
Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line have been stocked with fishing rods, with some locations having a tackle box available to borrow/use the available tackle.
“Although it takes quite a bit of time and effort to maintain, replace, and travel around to all the loaner locations, it’s worth it if it gets someone out fishing who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity,” said Marc Kloker, FWP Region 6 Information and Education Program Manager.
Loaner rods come with bobbers, split-shot and a hook and should be ready to go. The rigging can be changed however anglers want to target their desired species.
FWP asks people to keep in mind that the rods are likely not cleaned or sanitized after use, and that anglers are expected to sign out the equipment at the site and return it in good working order, if possible. If the rod is damaged or has a broken line, anglers are still asked to bring it back to the loaner location.
“We really want these poles brought back to their location sites,” says Kloker. “The next kid that comes along should also have a chance to fish.”
If poles are continually lost or stolen, the program will need to make the necessary changes and location sites may be removed, FWP said.
Sites that do not see much use have had poles removed and taken elsewhere with more opportunities.
If a group wants to check out over 20 rods for an event, they can contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices.
Questions about the program or people who are interested in having poles available at other locations in their community can contact Kloker at 406-228-3704.
Fishing rods and tackle are available for checkout at the following locations:
BAINVILLE
Welcome Stop
BIG SANDY
The Grocery Store
BROCKTON
B & S Quick Stop
CHESTER
Liberty Quick Stop
CHINOOK
Finley’s Food Farm
CIRCLE
Circle Country Market
CULBERTSON
Val-AmHometown Market
FLAXVILLE
PRO CO-OP
FORT PECK
Downstream (Kiwanis) CampgroundFort Peck Fish HatcheryLakeridge Motel & Tackle ShopFort Peck MarinaFort Peck Interpretive CenterRock Creek Marina
FRAZER
School
GLASGOW
FWP Region 6 headquartersCity-County LibraryCottonwood InnEzzie’s West End ConocoGlasgow Recreation DepartmentShady Rest RV Park
HARLEM
EZ Mart store
HAVRE AREA
FWP Havre OfficeStromberg’s SinclairHill County LibraryFresno Tavern (near Fresno Reservoir)
HINSDALE
Ezzie’s Quick Stop
LOMA
Pa’s Loma Mart
MALTA
Phillips County LibraryWestside Conoco Convenience Store
MEDICINE LAKE
Lake Pit Stop store
NASHUA
B&B Foods
OPHEIM
Pro Co-Op
PEERLESS
Dutch Henry’s Club
PLENTYWOOD
Sheridan County LibraryPlentywood Hardware
SACO
Sleeping Buffalo Hot springs
SCOBEY
PRO CO-OPHometown Hardware
WOLF POINT
EC sports
Locations and addresses can also be found on the Region 6 webpage on fwp.mt.gov
Comments / 0