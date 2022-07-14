Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line stocked with fishing rods for Kids to Fish program

GLASGOW, Mont. - Over 350 fishing rods have been restocked and maintained by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) staff for "Kids to Fish," a popular program that allows kids, their friends or families to check out free fishing rods and tackle.

Several locations across Montana’s Hi-Line have been stocked with fishing rods, with some locations having a tackle box available to borrow/use the available tackle.

“Although it takes quite a bit of time and effort to maintain, replace, and travel around to all the loaner locations, it’s worth it if it gets someone out fishing who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity,” said Marc Kloker, FWP Region 6 Information and Education Program Manager.

Loaner rods come with bobbers, split-shot and a hook and should be ready to go. The rigging can be changed however anglers want to target their desired species.

FWP asks people to keep in mind that the rods are likely not cleaned or sanitized after use, and that anglers are expected to sign out the equipment at the site and return it in good working order, if possible. If the rod is damaged or has a broken line, anglers are still asked to bring it back to the loaner location.

“We really want these poles brought back to their location sites,” says Kloker. “The next kid that comes along should also have a chance to fish.”

If poles are continually lost or stolen, the program will need to make the necessary changes and location sites may be removed, FWP said.

Sites that do not see much use have had poles removed and taken elsewhere with more opportunities.

If a group wants to check out over 20 rods for an event, they can contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices.

Questions about the program or people who are interested in having poles available at other locations in their community can contact Kloker at 406-228-3704.

Fishing rods and tackle are available for checkout at the following locations:

BAINVILLE

Welcome Stop

BIG SANDY

The Grocery Store

BROCKTON

B & S Quick Stop

CHESTER

Liberty Quick Stop

CHINOOK

Finley’s Food Farm

CIRCLE

Circle Country Market

CULBERTSON

Val-AmHometown Market

FLAXVILLE

PRO CO-OP

FORT PECK

Downstream (Kiwanis) CampgroundFort Peck Fish HatcheryLakeridge Motel & Tackle ShopFort Peck MarinaFort Peck Interpretive CenterRock Creek Marina

FRAZER

School

GLASGOW

FWP Region 6 headquartersCity-County LibraryCottonwood InnEzzie’s West End ConocoGlasgow Recreation DepartmentShady Rest RV Park

HARLEM

EZ Mart store

HAVRE AREA

FWP Havre OfficeStromberg’s SinclairHill County LibraryFresno Tavern (near Fresno Reservoir)

HINSDALE

Ezzie’s Quick Stop

LOMA

Pa’s Loma Mart

MALTA

Phillips County LibraryWestside Conoco Convenience Store

MEDICINE LAKE

Lake Pit Stop store

NASHUA

B&B Foods

OPHEIM

Pro Co-Op

PEERLESS

Dutch Henry’s Club

PLENTYWOOD

Sheridan County LibraryPlentywood Hardware

SACO

Sleeping Buffalo Hot springs

SCOBEY

PRO CO-OPHometown Hardware

WOLF POINT

EC sports

Locations and addresses can also be found on the Region 6 webpage on fwp.mt.gov