Billings Police Department hired five officers with Public Safety Mill Levy funds; working to hire more

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department hired five officers with public safety mill levy funds. Lt. Matt Lennick said they are looking to hire four more officers with levy funds and also fill some civilian positions.

"It's a very long process from application to actually being on the road," Lt Lennick said. "And there's a lot of steps involved."

Two officers hired with mill levy money graduated from the police academy this week.

Montana Right Now asked the two new officers why they chose to go into law enforcement:

"I have always worked in the medical field," Officer Carissa Summers said. "So, my goal was always to do something to help people and kind of making a difference. So my next step was, well, officers do the same thing. They work for the community. Try to make the community safer. Work with people. That's what I enjoy doing."

"Yeah, for me as well," Officer Brianna Varner said. "I had a traumatic background, childhood. So, I just want to be able to help people, try to get them out of situations I wish I would have been taken out of."

Lt. Lennick said they are also working to fill civilian positions created by the public safety mill levy, including seven community service officers. He said community service officers will respond to crimes that aren't happening at the moment, things like vandalism. They will collect evidence and take reports. Those officers won't attend the police academy. Instead, they will go through nine weeks of training at the Billings Police Department. Lt. Lennick said he hopes to have at least four community service officers in place by the end of the year.

Sgt Stovall is in charge of training new officers. He said the community service officer is a new position for the the department.

"We wanted to invest and make sure we are setting up the best program for this. They sent us down to Colorado Springs where they have a pretty established program down there. We spent a few days down there, learning and riding along with those guys."

Lt. Lennick said crime is trending down. There was 15.2% less violent crime in the first half of 2022 than in 2021. He also said property crime is down 10.7%.

Lt. Lennick said a big focus going forward is community involvement.

"I'm reporting crime numbers are down, but that does not mean that there are not things going on in our community that we need to address," he said. "And so, we're kind of seeing a little bit of trend where because there's so much stuff on social media about what's going on and in the news continuously, people are almost desensitized to some of it. When they see something, they figure, 'I don't want to get involved.' or 'Someone else is going to call.'"

"Be mindful about what's going on around you or in your neighborhood," he added. "Look out for your neighbors and your friends. And if you see something, make sure you're reporting it to us."

Lt Lennick also encouraged people to get involved with the community task force in their neighborhood.