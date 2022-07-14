ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

First road game in Tang-era set

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago
Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell (1) defends Florida A&M’s Kamron Reeves (2) in a game on Nov. 10. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The first road game of the Jerome Tang era has been set.

Kansas State men’s basketball Thursday announced that it has signed a two-game, home-and-home scheduling agreement versus California.

The Wildcats will open the series at Berkeley at Hass Pavillion on Friday, Nov. 11, before finishing things out in Manhattan at a date to be determined during the 2024-25 season.

It is the second home-and-home series that the two schools have set going back to a pair of games in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

The two schools have played seven times since their first meeting in 1953. K-State holds a 6-1 advantage in the series. The Wildcats won the last meeting on Dec. 9, 2007, 82-75.

The Bears are led by former Wildcat assistant Mark Fox, a Garden City native. Fox was an assistant under Tom Asbury from 1994-2000. Fox’s wife, Cindy, also spent time in the K-State Athletics Department as an Assistant AD for Marketing and a Senior Woman Administrator.

This will be the second home-and-home series that has reunited Fox and K-State. The Wildcats played split a the series Fox’s Georgia team in 2014 and 2015.

The Cal game completes a non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season that will include the Cayman Islands Classic, home games with Wichita State and Florida (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), the return of the Wildcat Classic versus Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and a road game at Butler for the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle.

The school said the full non-conference schedule will be released in the near future.

