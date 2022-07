TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Hughson man has died after a crash off Highway 99 in Turlock on Friday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 6:30 a.m., an SUV heading southbound drifted from the number 3 to the number 2 lane near Fulkerth Road. The driver then turned sharply to the right, causing the SUV to crash off the freeway. The SUV ended up rolling several times – with the driver, who officers say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, getting ejected in the process. Officers say the driver, a 54-year-old man from Hughson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man has not been released.

