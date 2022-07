JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to AAA, Mississippi leads the country with the most teen driver-related deadly crashes during the summer months between 2011-2020. It was reported in 2020 that nearly 40% of Mississippi’s fatal crashes involved teen drivers during the period between Memorial Day and Labor day, which is also the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

