The creators of America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill, Joseph Puleo and Rio Vitale, will present their newest documentary, A New Home, at the 2022 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase this Sunday. This latest film looks to celebrate St. Louis’ Bosnian community and go further into individual stories as the filmmakers capture the voices of some of the Bosnian War refugees who fled to St. Louis and made it their home. Escaping the horrors of war in Bosnia in 1992, the refugees began new lives in St. Louis, starting their own businesses and changing the landscape of South City. In the face of pain and struggle, these refugees remained steadfast and made the best of what they had, transforming the neighborhood around them.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO