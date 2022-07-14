ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Bills' biggest offseason additions

By Justin DiLoro
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills made several impressive moves to bolster their already potent roster.

The team added a superstar and plenty of depth pieces to round out the roster. The Bills rebuilt their defensive line via free agency while using the draft to fulfill specific needs. It appears that general manager Brandon Beane had another strong offseason in building up the roster.

With all of these moves in mind, here are the top-five offseason additions for the Bills from this offseason, ranked:

5. DaQuan Jones

Jones isn’t the sexiest pick for this list, but his impact on the defensive line could be massive.

The Bills made a point to revamp their interior defensive line, moving on from Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei, and Vernon Butler.

Jones has started 110 games in his career and has not missed a game since 2017. Jones also saw an uptick in run-stop rate over the past two years. He doesn’t need to be a dominant pass rusher; Jones just needs to help eat block and allow the pass rushers to do their thing. Jones can probably do this better than his incumbent, Lotulelei.

4. Jamison Crowder

Crowder has performed admirably with some less-than-stellar signal callers delivering him the ball earlier in his career. He led the Jets in receptions over the past three years.

Crowder caught 132 passes from the slot, good for eighth-best during this period. The Bills moved on from Cole Beasley, so the offense is in need of a reliable intermediate receiver. As long as Crowder can stay healthy, look for him to improve his numbers and become a reliable target for QB Josh Allen.

3. Rodger Saffold III

Saffold helps complete the offensive line. He will be paired with Ryan Bates at the opposite guard position, giving the Bills a solid interior line.

Saffold is fresh from a Pro Bowl nomination, so even at his advanced veteran status, he’s still performing at a high level. Buffalo signed him to a one-year deal, hoping he can return to full health and help the run game.

2. Kaiir Elam

Elam was the Bills first-round pick in this year’s draft. Buffalo’s No. 2 cornerbacks played well over the past few years, but Elam’s physical traits make him such an appealing prospect.

With Tre’Davious White returning from an ACL tear, the Bills could have one of the top cornerback duos in the league (as long as White is 100 percent). Elam will be facing off against No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs as training camp progresses, so with Elam’s skill set and learning on the job, he should hit the ground running in September.

1. Von Miller

Miller brings major excitement to the Western New York football fans. Buffalo has been searching for a player who can consistently get in the backfield and bring down the quarterback for years.

The recent Super Bowl champion Miller fits the bill. With 115.5 sacks on his resume, Miller will enhance the pass rush to a level it hasn’t seen in a decade.

Honor Mentions

Depending on how the season plays out, several players could make a major impact for the Bills. DT Tim Settle, TE OJ Howard, and RB James Cook, with sufficient snaps, could be more than solid contributors for the Bills this season.

