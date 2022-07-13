ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

PFF: Bills' James Cook is a 2022 fantasy football sleeper

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkGQo_0gfn2UBG00

It’s hard to predict what the Buffalo Bills will get from James Cook out of the gate. Much of that has to do with volume.

Cook joined the Bills via a second-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft. But in Buffalo he’ll be saddled in a backfield with a couple of others.

At the top of that list is Devin Singletary, who took the leading spot on the depth chart in 2021.

Zach Moss is there as well. While Moss fell off last season, he did have a promising rookie year.

That complicates things a bit for Cook, but he’ll get every opportunity to shine in the Bills offense. Pro Football Focus thinks there’s a chance it’ll happen in a big way.

Highlighting Cook’s play in the passing game, the football analytics outlet named the rookie on their list of potential fantasy football sleepers for 2022. Overall, Cook slots in at No. 2.

Here’s how PFF explained Cook’s placement:

Cook was the 63rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and finds himself attached to the rocket ship that is the Bills offense. The Bills ranked third in total TDs last season and has the league’s highest-graded rushing attack.

Alongside Josh Allen, the Bills return Devin Singletary and Zack Moss while adding Duke Johnson in the offseason. Cook will have the opportunity to rise above the pack and establish himself in a committee of pretty average RBs. Second-round draft capital and Cook’s unique skill-set will allow him to thrive in one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.

The Bills attempted to add J.D. McKissic this offseason, but when that fell through, they pivoted to grab Cook instead. While their skillsets are not exactly the same, both McKissic and Cook are receiving backs who fill a role that the Bills have been struggling to fill for a few seasons now. Since LeSean McCoy left the Bills in 2019, they have not had a single starting running back receive over a 65 receiving grade. Just to add on, their highest-graded receiving back last season, Matt Breida, is on the New York Giants now. Assuming Cook can receive 50% of the backfield targets in Buffalo, he could be a RB3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here was the Chiefs' final contract offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Reports continue to come in that the Kansas City Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. will not agree on a new contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline. The latest comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that the Chiefs made an aggressive push to get Brown Jr. signed to a long-term deal. Schefter says the final offer from K.C. was a six-year deal worth $139 million with an average salary of $23.16 million per year and a $30.25 million signing bonus. The contract would pay $95 million in the first five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is Penn State ranked in Athlon Sports 1-131 NCAA football rankings?

Penn State is a bit of a tricky team to forecast in 2022. Or, at the very least, it is a program that appears to have a lack of consistency among prognosticators going into the new college football season this fall. It seems as though Penn State is generally being viewed as a top 25-worthy team but one thing most seem to agree on is that this is a program that has something to prove once again before being placed in any nationally relevant storylines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1

A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team’s icons should not only be appealing to the eye but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports. With how well-known these clubs are, some of these […] The post The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Sleepers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why this 4-star 2024 WR recruit included Florida in his latest cut

Billy Napier and his army have been hitting the recruiting trail hard this summer as they fight to bring Florida football back into national prominence. The new staff has put a tremendous amount of emphasis on building the program up from the bottom beginning with the best that the prep levels have to offer — especially within the confines of the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Weekend News: Cowboys, Schultz can't agree, Prescott CPOE, backup OT battle

Until he wins big in the playoffs, Dak Prescott’s place among NFL quarterbacks will remain to be a hotly debated subject. Objectively though, he keeps finding himself ranking highly, including in the latest look back at the 2021 campaign. While he lost two of his top targets in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Prescott will still have CeeDee Lamb and, at least for one more year, TE Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Power rankings: Bills are PFF's top team

Heading toward the start of training camp, the Buffalo Bills received a pleasant surprise from Pro Football Focus. PFF released an updated power-rankings poll this week. In it, the Bills land in the top spot from the football analytics outlet. Here’s the breakdown:. 1. BUFFALO BILLS. It’s tough to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former QB says Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is one of best to start a franchise with

The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and selected Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick, and the past few seasons have shown that it was well worth the capital that they gave up. Aside from unanimously being voted as the league’s MVP in 2019, Jackson has also broken the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single-season, brought the team back from multiple deficits to win games, and holds a 37-12 record as a starting quarterback. His dual-threat ability shows on the field, and people often take notice.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy