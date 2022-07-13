PFF: Bills' James Cook is a 2022 fantasy football sleeper
It’s hard to predict what the Buffalo Bills will get from James Cook out of the gate. Much of that has to do with volume.
Cook joined the Bills via a second-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft. But in Buffalo he’ll be saddled in a backfield with a couple of others.
At the top of that list is Devin Singletary, who took the leading spot on the depth chart in 2021.
Zach Moss is there as well. While Moss fell off last season, he did have a promising rookie year.
That complicates things a bit for Cook, but he’ll get every opportunity to shine in the Bills offense. Pro Football Focus thinks there’s a chance it’ll happen in a big way.
Highlighting Cook’s play in the passing game, the football analytics outlet named the rookie on their list of potential fantasy football sleepers for 2022. Overall, Cook slots in at No. 2.
Here’s how PFF explained Cook’s placement:
Cook was the 63rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and finds himself attached to the rocket ship that is the Bills offense. The Bills ranked third in total TDs last season and has the league’s highest-graded rushing attack.
Alongside Josh Allen, the Bills return Devin Singletary and Zack Moss while adding Duke Johnson in the offseason. Cook will have the opportunity to rise above the pack and establish himself in a committee of pretty average RBs. Second-round draft capital and Cook’s unique skill-set will allow him to thrive in one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.
The Bills attempted to add J.D. McKissic this offseason, but when that fell through, they pivoted to grab Cook instead. While their skillsets are not exactly the same, both McKissic and Cook are receiving backs who fill a role that the Bills have been struggling to fill for a few seasons now. Since LeSean McCoy left the Bills in 2019, they have not had a single starting running back receive over a 65 receiving grade. Just to add on, their highest-graded receiving back last season, Matt Breida, is on the New York Giants now. Assuming Cook can receive 50% of the backfield targets in Buffalo, he could be a RB3.
Comments / 0