The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are pushing up interest rates on credit cards, which means carrying debt is more expensive and climbing out of it could take longer. Part of the problem is that credit card balances have grown larger thanks to inflation. Credit card balances are up 11% overall since 2021 and even higher in some cases, according to a June VantageScore report. Gen Zers and millennials ran up balances of 30% and 22% higher, respectively, while low-income consumers saw a nearly 25% increase in card balances.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO