ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbbFX_0gfmzuwL00
Oregon Football Player-Death FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Arizona on Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon. Authorities say the 22-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived at Triangle Lake on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and found him about 100 yards down a steep trail. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File) (Andy Nelson)

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said.

The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards (91 meters) down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in statement.

More specific details about his death weren't immediately available but authorities said it appeared to be accidental.

Webb was also a social media star. His TikTok account, where he often posted about his life and athletic achievements, had more than 550,000 followers.

Triangle Lake and the nearby Lake Creek Falls are a popular destination for swimmers who navigate naturally formed rock slides by inner tube and swim in several swimming holes.

Webb was expected to compete for starting tight end this fall with Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao, The Register-Guard reported.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Webb recorded 31 receptions, 296 yards, and four touchdowns. His first career touchdown was arguably his most famous play, a 20-yard catch over a defender on a ball thrown by Justin Herbert in the 2019 season opener against Auburn.

The player nicknamed “Spider” was a consensus four-star out of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento; a top 10 tight end and top 300 prospects by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports; and the No. 1 tight end in California by ESPN and 247Sports in 2018, the newspaper reported.

Multiple Oregon coaches and players acknowledged Webb’s death on social media Wednesday night.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Oregon football coach Dan Lanning tweeted. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Like his late grandfather, Donald "Spido" Webb, Spencer was a multi-sport athlete. He was invited by Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman as a practice player when the Ducks were depleted by injury during the 2018-19 season, but didn't end up joining the team, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Webb is survived by his older brother, Cody, who became Spencer’s legal guardian 10 years ago, sister-in-law, Alicia, aunt and uncle, who all helped raise him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Charles Lester III, 5-star CB for 2024, reveals top 10 programs

Charles Lester III is one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. On Saturday, he began making cuts to his potential programs by dropping a top 10 list on Twitter. Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State made the cut out of the B1G. USC – who will be in the B1G during Lester’s college career – also made the cut. The rest of Lester’s list included Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia.
SARASOTA, FL
On3.com

4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces commitment date

Concord (N.C.) Jay M Robinson four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs has locked in a date for his commitment. Robinson will be announcing his college decision on Aug. 1, he announced on social media. Hobbs, the No. 188 overall prospect and No. 25 defensive lineman in the 2023 On3 Consensus, took...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

4-star shooting guard Taison Chatman announces final five schools

Class of 2023 four-star shooting guard Taison Chatman tells On3 he’s down to five schools — Minnesota, Virginia, Kansas, Xavier, and Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 prospect out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace also received offers from UConn, Louisville, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Iowa, Texas, LSU, and others. As of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Oregon fans hold gathering for deceased tight end Spencer Webb

Oregon fans held a gathering on Thursday night outside Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. to pay respect to late tight end Spencer Webb, who died at the age of 22. Webb died on Wednesday afternoon after hitting his head in a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake, the Sacramento Bee reported. Triangle Lake is a popular hiking and swimming spot about 35 miles west of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Georgia Football Lands Commitment From Son Of NFL Head Coach

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs added another notable recruit to their 2023 class. Troy Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach coach Todd Bowles, officially announced his commitment to Georgia this weekend. "1000% committed," Bowles tweeted. "Go Dawgs! All glory to God." Bowles is the No. 44 overall...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

North Carolina's Armando Bacot calls out South Carolina in comment

Armando Bacot is about to be a college senior, but he apparently swears like an actual senior citizen. Top high school prospect GG Jackson caused a bit of a firestorm this week by decommitting from North Carolina. Jackson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, becomes the first player in two decades to decommit from the Tar Heels. JR Smith was the last one, and he did so in 2003 to turn pro. No player has ever decommitted from UNC to play college ball elsewhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Dana Altman
247Sports

Tide commits recruiting top talent to join them in T-Town

Five-star Alabama commits Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell woke up on Saturday morning ready to recruit for the Crimson Tide. Both in-state commits from Florence and Thompson High Schools, respectively, are taking a leading role into attracting other top talent to join them in Tuscaloosa. Mitchell has noted he's recruiting...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Oregonian#Swimming#Head Injury#American Football#College Football#The University Of Oregon#Tiktok#The Register Guard
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook: 'It's Freaking Arch Manning'

Wide receiver Johntay Cook was among the first to announce his pledge to the Texas Longhorns following the decision by the nation’s top quarterback, Arch Manning. Cook forged a tight bond with Manning throughout his recruitment, as the possibility of catching passes from Manning in Steve Sarkisian’s offense has always excited Cook.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Four-star OL T.J. Shanahan Puts USC in His Final Five

Whenever an elite offensive lineman includes USC among his final schools, it’s going to get attention from Trojan fans. That was the case this weekend, when four-star interior offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan put USC alongside Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M was his finslists. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Shanahan checks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Hawaii

With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the conference out west is in question. If more schools like Oregon and Washington continue to leave, the Pac-12 will likely look for replacement members. In a recent column, Pac-12 insider John Canzano explained why Hawaii is unlikely to join the conference.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Draft Day 2: Overview, schedule, best available

LOS ANGELES -- Twenty-six of the Top 100 prospects in this year's Draft class are still on the board heading into Monday's Day 2, with an even mix of 13 hitters and 13 pitchers, including the highest-ranked pitcher in the class and a big-time college quarterback recruit. Day 1 analysis...
MLB
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy