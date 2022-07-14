A hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh has been discovered. Here's what you can see so far

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ARTISTS UPDATES. Artist and director Martine Syms’s feature film, The African Desperate, will be released in New York in September, and has been acquired for global streaming by Mubi, Deadline reports. Artist Diamond Stingily stars. Meanwhile, the video art duo the Otolith Group talked to the Guardian about their upcoming show at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. Video is “an entity that invites you into the reprogramming of your neural networks,” cofounder Kodwo Eshun proposed. And David Hockney also chatted with the Guardian, and declared that his era “was the freest time, probably ever. I now realize it’s over, so I’ve locked myself away in a nice house in Normandy where I can smoke and do what I want.” It seems to be working for him! Hockney currently has three shows on this summer in the U.K.

