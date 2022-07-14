ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

A hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh has been discovered. Here's what you can see so far

By Wynne Davis
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
When Vincent Van Gogh was low on money he took to painting on both sides of the canvas, but over the years some of his reverse side paintings were covered up and lost. Now, another of his hidden self-portraits has been discovered, this time at the National Galleries of...

BBC

Unknown Vincent van Gogh self-portrait discovered

An unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been detected under cardboard and glue on the back of another painting. Art conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland said the image was revealed by an X-ray taken when they were examining the other painting in preparation for an exhibition. Experts...
Anita Durairaj

The Temple Scroll was the only Dead Sea Scroll that was preserved differently

Temple ScrollPhoto by Israel Museum; Public Domain Image. The Dead Sea Scrolls remain one of the most significant archaeological discoveries ever made. Although the scrolls are over 2000 years old, they remain some of the best-preserved written material in the world. The scrolls were mostly written on parchment which involves writing directly on an animal's skin.
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
Smithonian

The Secrets of a Long-Overlooked Cipher Linked to Catherine of Aragon

In July 1531, Tudor king Henry VIII rode out of Windsor Castle with his mistress, Anne Boleyn, at his side. He left without warning, failing to bid farewell to Catherine of Aragon, his wife and queen of 22 years. When Catherine sent a letter to Henry inquiring after his health a few days later, he declared that he “cared not for her adieux.” The couple never met in person again.
CBS News

X-rays of famed artist Amedeo Modigliani's work bring "quite an amazing discovery"

Haifa, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
The Guardian

Why do people attack artworks? We ask an expert

This year, a man disguised as a frail, elderly woman jumped out of a wheelchair and smeared cake on the Mona Lisa, protesting about the attention given to art in the face of climate breakdown. The painting was undamaged, defended by glass installed in 1956 when someone threw a rock at it. This month, climate protesters also covered – and glued themselves to the frame of – John Constable’s The Hay Wain in London.Why do people attack art? I asked Noah Charney, an art historian specialising in art crime.
ARTnews

Academy Museum Names New Director, David Hockney Talks Freedom, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ARTISTS UPDATES. Artist and director Martine Syms’s feature film, The African Desperate, will be released in New York in September, and has been acquired for global streaming by Mubi, Deadline reports. Artist Diamond Stingily stars. Meanwhile, the video art duo the Otolith Group talked to the Guardian about their upcoming show at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. Video is “an entity that invites you into the reprogramming of your neural networks,” cofounder Kodwo Eshun proposed. And David Hockney also chatted with the Guardian, and declared that his era “was the freest time, probably ever. I now realize it’s over, so I’ve locked myself away in a nice house in Normandy where I can smoke and do what I want.” It seems to be working for him! Hockney currently has three shows on this summer in the U.K.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

