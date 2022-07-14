In HBO's reality series 'The Rehearsal,' participants practice real-life scenarios

“Did you know,” whispered a pop cognoscente, “that the Beatles invented Scotch and Coke? No one drank it before 1962” A trestle table in the garden of a small chateau, in the hills above Toulon, was appropriately filled with bottles of both – and nothing else. It was just after midnight, the air was thick with the scent of pine, and everyone at the party was being very, very nostalgic. Paul McCartney had not only given his first concert for six years in this obscure and charming place, but actually hadn’t rushed off afterwards, “Ten years …” mused the cognoscente, mixing himself another Beatle Special. McCartney strode jerkily around, shaking hands and looking cheerful, acting as though everything was quite as it always was, that he had not been a hermit from publicity for the last five years (to the extent that rumours swept America that he was dead), and had not been one of the most publicised entertainers in history before that. He was talking about Liverpool and pop music.

